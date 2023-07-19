Dorval's new Parc du Village/Village Park is opened

Dorval’s new park is officially open under its new name, chosen by residents.
Parc du Village/Village Park was inaugurated yesterday.
As reported in The Suburban last March, a public survey was held from February 22 to March 10. The new name, Parc du Village/Village Park, won with a vote of nearly 53%.
The park is at the corner of Bord-du-Lac-Lakeshore and Cloverdale. Long-time residents will remember the old Restaurant Chateau Dorval that used to occupy the land. The restaurant closed some years ago, and the property had changed hands a number of times. But the presence of an underground water main meant the lot couldn’t sustain the wants of developers.
Dorval Mayor Marc Dorais told The Suburban that the city decided to expropriate the land and build the park.
Plans had been in place to bury electric and utility lines in Dorval Village from Dorval Avenue to St. Charles. But the Covid-19 pandemic got in the way. They are moving forward with that project as a larger goal toward revamping the village. The project includes the soon-to-be opened, universally-accessible St. Charles Park, and the new Parc du Village/Village Park.
The park will be lit at night. Dorais describes it as a public space where people can just go to relax outside, with seating, three-season washrooms, and a mini-splash pad – 12 jets with water that will come up about four feet. The park, which was built at a cost of $1.5 million, will be “perfect for young families,” Dorais says, and to “support our village and our small merchants.”
