Dorval Winter Festival is back and revamped

Dorval's Winter Festival is back and will take place from February 4th to 25th.
The City of Dorval launched it's 2022 Winter Festival which will be celebrated differently this year, with many fun activites while respecting the Quebec health mandates.
The revamped edition will allow residents to participate in indoor and outdoor activities at home.
Residents are invited to participate in a snow sculpture contest by making snowmen or other snow creatures on their front lawns.
The city also launched its first ever virtual game show, offered on February 4th for those who have always dreamt of participating in a game show like Deal or No Deal,Wheel of Fortune or The Price is Right. It will be an evening filled with interactive games and many other fun challenges.
Throughout the Festival, residents will also be able to admire their neighbourhood while outdoors as it will be lit by magnificent snow lanterns that will be sculpted in various locations throughout the city.
Those who have a sweet tooth will be thrilled to take part in the city’s "sugar shack" meal kit and quiz on February 11th, at 7 p.m. Residents will be offered the opportunity to purchase a prepared sugar-shack meal kit to be delivered directly to their home on February 11th, which includes access to the special sugar-shack-themed family quiz night.
On February 12th, Dorval residents can head out to the beautiful Arboretum, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., for a Winter Fun day of skating, skiing, snowshoeing or walking on the ice trail or along the parallel multi-purpose trail. The day will be filled with outdoor activities that will include live music, a few fire pits, a hot chocolate stand, and a visit from Dorval's macot Jet.
Young children can take part in a virtual snowman craft activity on February 13th while snow art enthusiasts can look forward to the February 16th free Snow Art conference presented via Zoom, as well as the appearance of Dorval’s very own snow art commissioned especially for the Dorval Winter Festival.
