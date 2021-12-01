The Dorval History and Heritage Museum is holding an exhibit from November 27 to January 9 entitled Toys and Traditions, Holiday Pleasures for visitors to discover the ancient toys and traditions that have shaped the holiday season. Since the 19th century, the holiday season has morphed into what it is today. In addition to discussing these traditions, the Museum presents a special edition of this exhibition and will showcase an exceptional collection of antique toys. Those interested in knowing the history of an antique toy they have at home are invited to meet Stéphane Corriveau, a great connoisseur and collector of antique toys who will be on site on December 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., to discuss toys with you. The activity is free of charge and is offered upon reservation: 514 633-4314 or musee@ville.dorval.qc.ca. The Dorval History and Heritage Museum is located at 1850 chemin du Bord-du-Lac–Lakeshore.
