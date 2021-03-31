Dorval to re-open cultural center

Following the recent government announcement on capacities, the City of Dorval announced that the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre located at 1401 chemin du Bord-du-Lac–Lakeshore will re-open on Saturday, April 3, at 10 a.m.
A new exhibition called “CODEX_Crossing the Silence” by Latine Arte will be presented from April 3rd to 25th.
Citizens will be able to renew their memberships at the Cultural Centre, while respecting specific sanitary measures, namely:
-Maximum of 12 persons, from three family bubbles, at a time
-Maximum duration of 30 minutes per visit
-Mandatory mask-wearing for visitors age 10 and over
-Maintain a mandatory 2-metre distancing between groups
