Dorval to purchase Four Winds heritage manor

The City of Dorval’s municipal council recently voted to negotiate a tentative agreement with the Sisters of the Congregation of Notre-Dame to purchase the land on which the “Quatre Vents” (Four Winds) heritage manor, located at 12 Dahlia Avenue, is built.
City officials say that they want to protect the historic and heritage character of the manor, as established by the municipal by-law. The “Quatre Vents” manor is a building which the City considers to be of major importance in Dorval, as it was the home of Désiré Girouard, the first Mayor of Dorval Village in 1892. Girouard inherited the property in 1873, then expanded and renovated the home.
The residence earned the name “Quatre Vents” as Girouard observed that the wind came from the four cardinal points.
The City intends to purchase the property in the coming weeks while the exact nature of the future use remains to be determined at this point.
The residence, along with the land bordering Lake St-Louis, would be made available to Dorval residents in 2023 at the earliest.
The ancillary building next to the heritage manor, which served as a convent for Catholic sisters will also be evaluated over the next year in order for the City to determine what actions it intends to take in regards to the property.
