Dorval to collect HHW, ICT Waste, and Polystyrene on April 17

The City of Dorval is organizing an environmental drop-off on Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to collect household hazardous waste (HHW), information and communications technologies (ICT) waste, and polystyrene articles (plastic number 6) in the parking lot of Ballantyne Park located at 520 Bouchard Boul.
Residents are invited to drop off ICT waste which includes computers, screens, printers, televisions, radios, cellphones, and other hardware, HHW which includes paints, oils, antifreeze, aerosols, and other chemical waste, and polystyrene items in the form of foam or hard plastic, colored or transparent.
Only domestic waste will be accepted at the collection site. Waste from industries, businesses, and institutions will be refused.
Citizens are asked to place their waste items in the trunk of their car and will be required to remain in their vehicles. On-site employees will empty their trunks once the ignition has been turned off and the trunk is opened. The items should be placed in airtight containers and organized according to product, most especially pool chlorine. Should a citizen need to exit their vehicle in order to open their trunk, they will be required to wear a mask and to respect 2-metres of physical distancing
