Confirmed as the largest outdoor ice rink in the world, Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway has been closed due to unseasonable temperatures.
Several outdoor ice rinks in Montreal have suffered the same fate, including West Island rinks. The City of Dorval is working on a solution that might not sit well with everybody.
Last month The Suburban reported on the refrigerated covered rink that Dorval is building next to the newly renamed Edgar Rouleau Arena.
With just weeks to go until spring, even the city’s outdoor skate path near the library remains closed. The rinks that are operational are in Pointe-Claire’s Valois Park and in the Pointe-Claire Village. Both are refrigerated. And once Dorval’s rink is ready for use, it would be open from November to March, regardless of weather conditions.
But Dorval Mayor Marc Doret does acknowledge that certain things need to be taken into account to respond to the worries of residents who live near the site of the new project, particularly noise concerns. For instance, there will be a sound wall built on one side. The low roof would mean less light emanating from the rink. They’ve decided to build the rink with an east-west orientation instead of the original plan for north-south. And they’re looking into planting trees and bushes to further cushion any noise.
The rink will be built according to NHL standards – 26.21 metres by 61.26 metres – with a chalet to be built next to it that will house locker rooms, storage space, and the ice resurfacer. It comes with a cost of $8 million, but Doret hopes to bring that down.
If weather and temperature fluctuations continue, Doret speculates, we could see more refrigerated outdoor rinks in winters to come.
