Dwight Faithful understands that he and other Dorval residents live near an airport, and they are well aware of what that entails. But the airport, Faithful claims, is breaking the rules. He and other Dorval residents have launched a class-action lawsuit seeking compensation.
Faithful, a Dorval resident for more than twenty years, is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit against Aéroports de Montréal (ADM).
According to the protocols that the ADM is supposed to follow, while there are exceptions, planes are not supposed to take off between midnight and 7:00 a.m., or to land between 1:00 and 7:00 a.m. The lawsuit claims that the airport has not been following those guidelines, that there are too many night flights during what are supposed to be off hours, a claim the ADM denies.
The airport authority points out that the protocols that specifically govern flight noise emanating from the airport are the same as they have been for over twenty years. They say they have held public consultations on the issue, and they point out that residents can track flight activity, and lodge complaints if they feel it is necessary.
Residents have been signing on to the lawsuit since it was launched a month ago. At this point, according to the plaintiffs’ lawyer Charles O’Brien, there are “well over 100 signatories.” The lawsuit is seeking compensation of $2,000 per claimant. “If there is no change in behaviour by the Defendants,” O’Brien says, “we will amend to claim $2,000 per year.”
Air Canada is also named in the lawsuit, as is NAV Canada, the corporation that manages Canada’s civil airspace.
