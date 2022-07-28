Recently, the Suburban reported that the boring machine, dubbed “Alice”, charged with digging the REM tunnel from the St. Laurent Technoparc to Trudeau Airport in Dorval had reached its destination, rendering the tunnel complete. Dorval Mayor Marc Doret would have wanted to lobby for an extension, just 700 metres further, to the Dorval train station. But it appears that consideration is off the table.
It seems there was no consideration of joining the REM with the existing RTM line. But extending the REM to the train station, the mayor says, would create a larger hub providing commuters with more options for getting around. A study commissioned by the city a few years ago had concluded that an extension would see more passengers opt for the REM, and would mean less traffic for the Dorval Circle.
Even though there are other considerations, should the tunnel not be extended, including a shuttle, Mayor Doret worries that drivers who might otherwise leave their cars at home will prefer to drive rather than have to take multiple buses to get to the REM station at the airport.
The mayor said it made more sense to consider the idea now since the boring machine was still in place. And while an extension could incur a cost of up to a quarter of a million dollars, the cost would be higher if the authorities decide to add the extension later. However, other reports last week suggested that, Alice’s destination having been reached, the machine was being dismantled and carted away.
(0) comments
