The City of Dorval’s council members adopted a new by-law pertaining to circulation reducing the speed limit to 30 km/h in the majority of the municipality’s residential streets.
New speed limit signs will be installed throughout the City in the upcoming weeks and the new speed limit plan will be in effect in Dorval as of July 1, 2021.
Motorists are required to remain vigilant to the changes in signage and to respect the stated speed limits at all times.
