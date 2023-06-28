Two West Island cities are hoping to implement plans for better safety for pedestrians and cyclists.
Both cities are in the process of updating their urban plans.
The City of Dorval is looking forward to new bike paths – meaning a safer commute for students – in the fall.
A call for tenders was put out, recently, by the town for a bicycle path to run along Bouchard Blvd, just southeast of Highway 20 and the Dorval Circle, to 55th Avenue in Lachine.
The path would be part of the sidewalk, which means that students who would be cycling to school would be able to do so safely off the street and away from vehicular traffic.
City councillor Pascal Brault is one of those who has expressed concern over safety toward and around Dorval schools, calling for the city to make improvements.
The path as the city has conceived of it would be temporarily put in place as some residential development is in the offing. Dorval Mayor Marc Doret did indicate that more plans for safer mobility would follow.
And the City of Pointe Claire is looking to build a pedestrian and cyclist bridge over Highway 40 near Blvd St. Jean, a project the city is hoping will be funded, at least partially, by the federal government’s Active Transportation Fund. According to Infrastructure Canada, the fund is intended to “support a modal shift away from cars and toward active transportation,” and will finance projects exactly like the one Pointe Claire has in mind. In this case, the city is hoping for up to $8 million, or 50 percent of the cost of the overpass.
The exact placement of the structure is not yet finalized. And it be could up to three years before it is built. But it’s supposed to serve the REM station, which will lead to higher traffic around Highway 40 at Blvd. St. Jean. But that particular concern is the purview of the provincial government’s plan to revamp the area.
The overpass project is to respond to concerns about the safety to cyclists and pedestrians on the current structure.
The city will also be repairing the overpass at Highway 20 and Sources Blvd.
