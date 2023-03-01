Dorval park contest reaches final stage

Dorval’s “Name Your Park!” contest has reached the final stage: Vote for your Favourite Name.
The City of Dorval has launched the second and final phase of its public contest to determine the official name of the new green space located at the intersection of Lakeshore and Cloverdale Avenue, for which the construction will be completed by the end of the year. Three names have been chosen among the many suggestions received during the first phase of the contest, and it is now time to vote for your favourite one. The name that will get the most votes will become the site’s official designation.
The choices: Parc Agathe de Saint-Père/Agathe de Saint-Père Park: for Agathe de Saint-Père (1657–1747) a French-Canadian business entrepreneur and inventor who lived on the Domaine de la Présentation on the shore of Lake St-Louis. She is an important figure in the history of the city. Parc des Héros / Heroes Park: A park that will recognize local heroes, past and present: dedicated volunteers and citizens of importance in the community. Parc du Village/ Village Park: A peaceful place for gatherings in the heart of Dorval Village. The voting period will end on March 10, at 3 p.m.
The person who will have suggested the winning name will win an iPad (if more than one resident submits the winning name, a draw will be held among all of them). The grand unveiling of the name will take place March 20 on the city’s various platforms. https://fr.surveymonkey.com/r/NT7PWKS
