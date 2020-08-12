Dorval overpass reconstruction to take till 2022 to complete

What has been a long time in the making is going to take place, much to the relief of the city of Dorval.
The MTQ recently approved the reconstruction of the overpass above 55th Avenue, starting on August 10th and should take until spring 2022 to complete.
After completion, “55th Avenue will once again offer one lane per direction under Highway 520,” noted the MTQ press release.
“The work will be executed in two main phases. The reconstruction of the service roads’ overpasses in both directions will first be undertaken. Then, reconstruction work of the Highway’s overpass will be carried out.”
The MTQ has noted that in order to complete the work, a decent portion of 5th Avenue will be closed to the public, between 54th avenue and Calais. “Partial or complete closure of Highway 520 or its service roads may also take place. Traffic disruptions will be communicated as soon as they are known. Detours will be indicated by temporary street signs.”
There will be a link for drivers “in order to connect Chartier Avenue to northbound 55th Avenue”, a free shuttle service will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to “allow pedestrians and cyclists to cross the Highway. It is mandatory that they use this service. It is strictly prohibited to circulate on a highway, as this action is extremely dangerous.”
To learn further about this planned project or other MTQ projects, go online at Quebec511.info.
