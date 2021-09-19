Dorval Mayor, Edgar Rouleau is stepping down from municiple politics after 39 years.
Rouleau served as Mayor in Dorval for the last 16 years. Before that he served as city councillor.
Rouleau told media that the reason for his decision is personal as he wants to spend more time at home with his spouse. "My wife allowed me to do this for 39 years, and now I will spend more time with her at home," he said.
He says he is optimistic with the direction that the city is moving towards and is satisfied with his decision not to seek another term.
