The Centre de recherche d’emploi de Pointe-Claire is holding a workshop on November 13, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to join job search experts with Library members at the Dorval Library.
Attendees can expect to be presented with strategies on how to use LinkedIn and Facebook to connect with employers, how to search for job opportunities, develop a personal brand, and create a strong online profile to help them stand out as candidates on the job market.
The free, interactive workshop is reserved for Dorval Library members and advance registration is required to reserve a spot at the workshop.
Those who wish to attend may reserve their space by contacting the Dorval Library located at 1401 chemin du Bord-du-Lac–Lakeshore, by phone at 514 633-4170.
