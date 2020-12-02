The Dorval library launched the 28th annual "Food for Fines" campaign on Dec. 1.
During the entire month of December, Dorval library members may "pay" their fines for late returns with non-perishable food items rather than pay the cost of the late fees with cash or credit cards.
The items collected throughout the campaign will be donated to Dorval Community Aid to help local families in need.
A new addition to the campaign this year is that members who do pay their fines during the month of December by cash or credit, will also be contributing automatically to helping local families in need during this holiday season as the library decided to use the funds for additional contributions to help local families this year.
(0) comments
