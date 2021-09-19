Daniel Charbonneau, an avid cycler and travel writer, will present highlights of his epic 3-month journey crossing Canada by bike at the Dorval Library on Wednesday, September 22, at 7:30 p.m.
He will share unforgettable sights, from the Rockies to Newfoundland, and some of the personal connections he made along the way on this voyage of extraordinary discoveries that changed his life.
This free conference will be presented in French.
Participants may choose to attend in person (reserved for Library members) or via Zoom. Advance registration is required.
The Dorval Library is located at 1401 chemin du Bord-du-Lac—Lakeshore.
To reserve a spot, participants must call the Library at 514 633-4170.
