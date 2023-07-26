Last year, as reported in The Suburban, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue was one of more than a dozen cities declared to be “bird friendly.” It is the only city in Quebec to have been given that designation. The City of Dorval may be next.
The “Bird-Friendly City” program was initiated by Nature Canada, set up to protect and preserve bird populations and their habitats. The SADB designation brings the number of Canadian bird-friendly cities to 18.
At present the City of Dorval is putting together what they’re calling the Dorval Bird Committee, made up of city partners, representatives and citizens. The committee will work toward preparing the application package required to become a bird-friendly city. The committee will also recommend specific measures to support the city’s bird populations, up to and including the organization of an annual Bird Day event.
Applicants were required to be adult residents with a passion for birds. Those who are involved in education were given more consideration.
Applicants were not necessarily required to be bilingual, but to at least have “a good working knowledge of French and English.”
The deadline to apply to be on the committee had been extended to last Wednesday. The original deadline was July 12, but there were technical errors on the website that necessitated an extension.
