Dorval fire leaves residents homeless

Dorval Mayor Marc Doret addressed the fire that left several residents without a home last Friday, March 31. “This sad incident,” he wrote, “leaves many residents and families homeless for an indefinite period.”
More than 100 firefighters of the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) were on the scene of the 4-alarm blaze on Galland Blvd just after 3:00 in the afternoon.
The 40-unit apartment building located between Bouchard Blvd and Marian avenue was in the middle of renovations.
At least two residents had to be rescued by firefighters. One man was transported to hospital with burns to his face and hands, along with a woman who suffered smoke inhalation. And one firefighter suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown. Mayor Doret says that the SIM is still investigating. He says that “it is perilous and useless to speculate on the nature of the incident.”
Some of the residents affected were given shelter by the Red Cross, while others are staying with friends or family.
Mayor Doret wrote that the city’s Community Aid is doing what it can to help those affected with housing, clothing, food, and other necessities.
