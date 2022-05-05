The City of Dorval is presenting an exhibition entitled “Can You Hear Me? Can You See Me?”, from May 5th to May 15th, at the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre.
The event features work from visual arts graduates from Dorval high school Jean-XXIII and showcases how they have used art and artistic creation as a means of social and political engagement for causes that are important to them.
This exhibition presents their work and their approach, but it is also a demonstration of a well-awakened conscience and a voice that will mature as their experiences unfold.
For ten days, young people will have the opportunity to showcase their viewpoints, thoughts and emotions through art to be shared with the public.
The Peter B. Yeomans center is located at 1401 chemin du Bord-du-Lac–Lakeshore.
