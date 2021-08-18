The City of Dorval will be organizing an environmental drop-off in order to collect household hazardous waste (HHW), information and communications technology (ICT) waste, and polystyrene articles (plastic number 6) on Saturday, September 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the parking lot of Ballantyne Park located at 520 Bouchard Boulevard.
Dorval residents will be able to drop off any of these items at that location. Only domestic waste will be accepted at the drop-off. Waste from industries, businesses, and institutions will be refused.
ICT waste will be collected by EPRA-Québec’s Recycle My Electronics program.
For the complete list of accepted HHW and electronics, visit www.city.dorval.qc.ca. The City of Dorval will also make use of the opportunity to offer citizens a document shredding service, available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. COVID-19 measures will be in place.
