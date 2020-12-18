In October, commuters learned in a surprising way that the Dorval Circle had to be closed to traffic in both directions following an inspection by workers at the site.
Originally, traffic was to be reduced to one lane in reach direction but the MTQ’s work on the circle “was causing vibrations that could collapse the bridge,” Dorval Mayor Edgar Rouleau told The Suburban at the time.
The initial prediction was that the work would be completed by the end of November but now the the MTQ has informed the public that the circle will remain closed to drivers until the Spring.
“Traffic lanes under Highway 20 in the Dorval circle as well as Highway 520 westbound between Exit 1-E (Cardinal Avenue) and the Dorval circle will also remain closed,”noted the MTQ.
Drivers can use the adjacent service roads to get around but commuters will have to be patient for many more months.
