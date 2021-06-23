Dorval celebrates holidays with unique drive-in

The City of Dorval is hosting a unique drive-in celebration in the P9 parking lot at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport on June 25 at 6 p.m.. The event, entitled “Jet’s Flight 25”, combines the celebratory activities from Saint-Jean Baptiste with the ones from Canada Day.
Forced to adapt to the ever-changing winds of the pandemic, the City created the event for residents while respecting the sanitary guidelines to celebrate the much-anticipated holiday events.
Residents of all ages are invited to head out to the P9 parking lot to enjoy a line-up of entertainment, hosted by the city’s mascot Captain Jet.
Hugo Lapointe will perform a mix of jazz, Latin, and swing. Vénonique Labbé will perform country songs followed by a performance from the Hoops Duo’s circus prowess and then music by the Boogie Wonder Band.
