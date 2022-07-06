Dorval’s history is as rich as that of any place on the island of Montreal. As Pointe Claire Village unearths remnants of their history, Dorval has taken a significant step toward preserving their own with the purchase of a house that once belonged to the city’s first mayor.
Named for the town in France where one of the West Island’s first landowners was from, Dorval had once been a village whose mayor, Désiré H. Girouard, a prominent lawyer, prolific author, and Supreme Court judge, lived at 12 Dahlia – the Quatre Vents manor, so named by the mayor’s observation that the wind hits it from all sides.
As The Suburban reported last March, the city of Dorval was indeed in negotiations to purchase the house from Sisters of the Congregation of Notre-Dame. The original intent was simply to preserve its heritage. However, now that the city has finalized the $8million deal, and while council chambers at City Hall are undergoing renovations, council meetings are being held in a section of the house that had once been used as a chapel room. Mayor Marc Doret says they will continue to hold council meetings there over the summer, says Mayor Marc Doret. The old chapel is a much bigger room than council chambers, the mayor points out. He says that holding council meetings at 12 Dahlia is a good way to let citizens get acquainted with the heritage site.
The Quatre Vents House is on the shore of Lac St. Louis. And at some point, the people will be able to access the waterfront from the property and enjoy the grounds. Mayor Doret would like to see a dock installed giving boaters access to the property from the water. Beyond that, its future use is as yet undecided, but the mayor says the public will be consulted as to future plans.
