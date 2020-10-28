Dollars & Destination Lottery: Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation puts out a call for volunteers

For the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of three major fundraising events: the Bâton Rouge Gastronomy Evening, the Golf Tournament and the Lakeshore Ball.
With a new plan in place, the annual Dollars & Destination lottery will take place but in order to sell 1,000 tickets, Foundation Managing Director Heather Holmes is hoping that at least 50 volunteers from the community will step up and lend a hand for ticket sales. It is all set to launch in November, with the draw for some significant prizes set for mid-January.
Tickets are $20 each and up for grabs are: two pairs of flights for two courtesy of Air Canada Rouge valued at $5,000, valid for anywhere they fly in Europe and to be used when current travel restrictions are lifted; and two cash prizes of $2,500 courtesy of Caisse Desjardins.
“Normally we sell a lot of our tickets in the hospital lobby,” said Holmes. “But that is not possible this year. We know how dear this hospital is to West Islanders so we really hope people will step forward. If each person could sell one booklet of 10 tickets to their friends, family and business associates we will be on our way. We will deliver the tickets to your door and come back to pick up the proceeds when you are ready.”
Holmes is hopeful that volunteers can account for 500 tickets sold, with the rest coming from Foundation committee members via their networks.
“We usually launch the raffle at a breakfast at Cora on Hymus Blvd. and hold our draw at the Marriott Hotel,” Holmes said. “Yes, it will be quite different this year but the needs are still there — more so in this time of the pandemic.”
Dipping into its bank account, the Foundation has been busy making the hospital fully Wi-Fi accessible and purchasing iPads for patients to the tune of $400,000. “Because of the pandemic, patients are feeling isolated and this is important,” Holmes said.
Volunteers in general make the world of difference at the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation. They help purchase much needed equipment, improve the physical premises of the hospital, and train the medical professionals who work at the Hospital.
“We know that many people are not financially able to donate to the Foundation, especially in these uncertain times,” said Holmes “Selling lottery tickets is a great alternative and a very effective way of contributing to the Foundation.”
The Lakeshore General Hospital serves a population of 300 000 people in the West Island, and also off the island as far as Rigaud. The hospital, which has the only ER in the region, also offers specialized treatments through the Ambulatory Care Clinic. For example, many hemodialysis patients receive five-hour treatments, three times per week, which saves them from having to commute downtown.
There are numerous examples of recent acquisitions for the hospital which were made possible thanks to the work of The Foundation. These include upgrades to the Birthing Centre; a portable diagnosis ultrasound machine for the ICU; a second bladder scanner for the ER; CT-scan upgrades; a virtual skylight for the CT-scan that makes the experience a lot less stressful for patients; and of course COVID-19-related items such as PPE (Personal Protective Equipment).
To sign up as a volunteer, please visit https://fondationlakeshore.ca/get-involved/volunteer/
