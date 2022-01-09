Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Snow and windy conditions this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low 1°C. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow and windy conditions this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low -13°C. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.