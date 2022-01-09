"Closing community emergency rooms increases the risk of dying." Lachine Hospital doctors are warning.
The McGill University Health Centre announced on Friday that the Lachine Hospital - which closed its emergency room from 7:30 pm till 7:30 am. -will remain closed until further notice due to the current COVID-19 situation and staff shortages.
"We need to ensure that the outbreaks are over and that our workers at the Lachine Hospital are well enough to provide quality care and a safe environment for patients and employees." Dr. Pierre Gfeller, president and executive director of the MUHC stated.
Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases amongst patients and hospital staff as well as the nursing and respitory therapist shortage, doctors at the Lachine Hospital believe that more damage is being caused by the partial closure than the intended purpose of the closure.
“Studies show closing emergency rooms leads to higher death rates, especially for those who require time sensitive treatment like for heart attacks, strokes and infections.” Dr. Paul Saba, President of the Lachine Hospital Council of Physicians told The Suburban.
"A 2014 study in the Journal of Health Affairs, concluded that California patients affected by emergency room closures in their community were 5% more likely to die after being admitted to another neighbouring hospital. The mortality rates were higher for time-sensitive medical emergencies such as heart attacks 15%, strokes 10% and life-threatening infections causing sepsis 8%.Governments and health care administrators need to stop closing community emergency rooms and reopen those that are closed," Saba said.
