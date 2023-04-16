The Save the Lachine Hospital Committee is continuing its fight against proposed changes to the hospital, changes that committee leader Dr. Paul Saba says puts lives at risk.
The committee held a news conference last Friday at which Saba and others reiterated that message, repeating that only a fully-functioning community hospital, with an emergency room open 24/7, will save lives, and he put the responsibility of keeping that vision alive squarely at the feet of the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC).
Aside from Saba, Enrico Ciccone, Liberal MNA for Marquette, also spoke at the news conference, along with Lachine Hospital Foundation President, Jacques Fillion, Dr. Daniel Laliberté, the hospital’s former ER director, Lachine Mayor Maja Vodanovic, and patients’ rights advocate Paul Brunet.
Saba took the opportunity to counter some of the misinformation he feels the MUHC has put forth, like the apparent shortage of staff, and the ER capacity of other hospitals vis a vis Lachine (Saba points out that Lachine is only at 21%, far lower than Lakeshore General, the Royal Victoria, and Lasalle Hospital).
It was the third event held since February to raise awareness and to put pressure not just on the MUHC, but also on the Quebec health ministry. Two other events were held outside the hospital. One, a news conference called by Dr. Paul Saba to call attention to the McGill University Health Centre’s changes to the hospital’s hours and service, which Dr. Saba has long been protesting. The second, a march – also organized by Dr. Saba, which community members, mayors, and leaders, including physicians and nurses, attended. Both events had to compete with the construction noise of the new addition being built onto the hospital.
Originally the new addition was to house an ER, an ICU, and new operating rooms. But with plans for the hospital still undecided, Saba, Vodanovic, Ciccone, et al, are as concerned as ever hospital’s future. Ciccone plans to table a petition to that effect in the National Assembly.
Dr. Saba has shared his concerns with The Suburban on several occasions, reiterating his position that closing a community emergency room puts lives at risk. The ER at Lachine Hospital is currently open only during the day, and closed from 10:00 pm until 8:00 am.
The Quebec health ministry is said to be open to all options put forth for the hospital. The MUHC says it will have a decision by the end of the month.
However, anything other than what Saba and other community leaders have been calling for, they say will fall short of the community’s needs.
