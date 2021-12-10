Doctors at the Lachine Hospital, the West Island's only French hospital, are calling on the provincial government to reopen the emergency room and intensive care unit immediately.
"The Emergency room and intensive care are the heart of the hospital that provide critical care for sick patients," said Dr. Paul Saba President of the Lachine Hospital Council of Physicians.
The emergency room has been closed at a minimum between 7:30 in the evening to 07:30 a.m. and the intensive care unit has also been completely closed since November 9th. The emergency room is completely closed to ambulances.
"We do not treat patients by 'shipping' them here and there," Dr. Saba said. "The Legault government is able to rule by decree. So Mr. Legault can force the MUHC to reopen the emergency room and intensive care with ambulances and ensure the staffing by transferring nurses and respiratory therapists to Lachine from the MUHC," he added.
The announcement of the slated reopening date of January 10 is reserved for outpatients or ambulances without intensive care patients. "This is not a re-opening and this is unacceptable,"Saba stated.
Since the closure of the hospital's core units, more nurses and other health care workers have left and continue to leave their posts at the hospital. "The only way to stop this haemorrhage is to reopen the emergency room and intensive care immediately 24 hours a day, 7 days a week equipped with sufficient staff and ambulances," Saba declared.
More than 200,000 Francophones in the West Island depend on the services offered by the Lachine Hospital.
