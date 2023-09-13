One of the former students named honourary co-chair in the Lester B. Pearson School Board 25th anniversary celebrations is Bradley Heaven, a graduate of John Rennie High School, class of 2015.
Heaven is the co-founder and vice president of All Access Life (AAL), a non-profit whose mission is to empower people with disabilities to live their best life through adaptive products and technologies that give them greater independence. As the website attests, Heaven himself is proof of their success; Heaven has nonverbal spastic cerebral palsy.
Heaven founded AAL five years ago with his business partner, Daniel O’Connor, who was Heaven’s Integration Aide in high school. They met when Heaven was in the 7th grade, and they’re still together 13 years later.
Heaven spent his elementary years at the Mackay Centre. “I had so many amazing influences at Mackay that helped me grow as an individual and helped me learn how to communicate.” But he was nervous about moving on to high school: would he be bullied, would he be able to make friends, attend dances, participate in gym class, or navigate larger classrooms? He and his family decided that John Rennie, with its many resources for special needs students, would be the best fit.
“All these concerns quickly faded away,” tells The Suburban, “because John Rennie and the Lester B. Pearson School Board opened their arms to me, listened to all my concerns, and made me feel welcome and included.”
He also had no trouble making friends. But he was worried about being able to participate in class discussions, given the limitations of older communications devices. But teachers and students were patient, always giving Heaven time to answer or comment.
Ministry exams weren’t an issue, either, as Heaven was given the time he needed to complete them. “I managed to pass them all with flying colours,” he says.
In college Heaven discovered the eye-tracking technology that allows him to type on a computer screen with his eye movements, using infrared technology. He was able to complete his school work in a fraction of the time, and to communicate much faster. In fact, he spoke with The Suburban using eye-tracking technology.
Heaven wants other kids like him to know that there is no reason they can’t follow in his footsteps. “Be brave and everything will work out,” he says. “Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Being my own biggest advocate has helped me out tremendously.”
Heaven and O’Connor are currently training to run a marathon that will take place on October 15th in Lachine to raise funds for AAL. The theme of the marathon is No Limits. O’Connor will push Heaven the first 40 km in an adaptive jogging stroller, and then Heaven will run the last two kilometres in an adaptive walker.
