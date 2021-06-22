Montreal Mayoral candidate Denis Coderre presented Ensemble Montréal's team for the Lachine borough on at the Lachine Marina sailing school located at the riverfront on St-Joseph. Former Expos player, Denis Boucher, former city councilor, Lise Poulin, as well as community activist Simon Masella, were announced as candidates for borough councilors.
The anouncement of their candidacies was made by Julie-Pascale Provost, the mayoral candidate for EM in the Lachine Borough. Josée Côté who is running to be city councilor for the district of Lachine was present at the announcement but her candidacy had been announced a few weeks ago along with that of Provost.
"I am very proud of the team that will accompany me on this great adventure with the residents of Lachine; a team that really cares about transparency, openness and democracy. I assure you that the words consultation and participation will not rhyme with ideology and that all ideas will be welcome so that the borough is the pride of all Lachine residents," Provost said.
“The candidates presented today are well established in their communities and know that with leadership, Lachine has the extraordinary potential to become the playground for residents. I am already very proud of the work of Lise, Denis and Simon who have put themselves in solution-mode in recent years by proposing projects for groups of citizens who are often overlooked by decisions so that the borough may reflect the collective vision of all residents." Coderre said.
“I am very happy to join Ensemble Montreal; a party that knows how to play as a team. I am a proud Lachine resident and I am very motivated to continue my work with residents on a larger scale,” Boucher stated.
