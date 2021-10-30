Demonstrators made up of doctors, medical personnel and area residents stood in front of Lachine Hospital’s emergency entrance on Saturday morning and demanded immediate action by Quebec to give the hospital the means to reverse the partial closure of its emergency ward as well as a complete temporary closure of the intensive care unit beginning on November 7th as a result of critical staffing shortages.
The protestors wore blue squares on their vests in solidarity with overworked healthcare workers. They blamed the MUHC and Quebec for not ensuring the full functioning of the hospital including the emergency and intensive care units.
Lachine is the only officially French-designated hospital in the West Island of Montreal. "It is completely unacceptable that the only Francophone community hospital in the West Island is going to have it's emergency room reduced significantly, just like store hours," Dr. Paul Saba, President of the Lachine Hospital Council of Physicians, told The Suburban. "The government has been talking about maintaining essential services all throughout the pandemic. This is the most essential service."
"We don't know what our (patient) population is going to do and what the other hospitals around us are going to do because they will recieve those patients. The situation is very dire and we need to find a solution," Emergency room Doctor Karine St-Arnaud told The Suburban. "McGill is telling us that we are closing for the security of the patients, but we are worried about their security if they do close, so I think it is not a win-win situation at all."
"It is very dissapointing and stressful," Emergency room Doctor Liliana Diaz said to The Suburban. "They (the patients) will have to wait in other emergency rooms of hospitals that are already overwhlemed for hours and hours." As an example Dr. Diaz said that the Lakeshore General hospital's ER was at 200% capacity on Friday evening.
Lachine mayor, Maja Vodanovic, told The Suburban that she is shocked by the sudden closure announcement so soon after the $210 million expansion announcement of the Lachine Hospital was made. "We have to see how we can work together to fix it, there is a shortage of doctors and nurses everywhere, it is a complex issue but we do not want to lose the emergency room here," she said.
"We already have a working group to put forward solutions, potentially innovative solutions to solve the issue." Jacques Fillion, President of the Lachine Hospital Foundation toldThe Suburban.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.