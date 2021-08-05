Defence for alleged kidnappers blames AMBER ALERT for severity

The AMBER ALERT on July 27, woke up the entire city at 6:20 a.m.
At their first court appearance on July 29th, the defence for one of the individuals charged with kidnapping the victim argued that the event was an "unfortunate incident that got blown out of proportion because of the Amber Alert".
The 16-year-old girl was forced into a car by the three men, two of them her siblings, while she was at her workplace at a Kirkland restaurant.
The men allegedly fought with one of the employees who tried to rescue her from the abduction.
The interraction was caught on video, where the victim's brothers can be seen forcibly removing her from her workplace, smashing her phone and her glasses and forcing her into a vehicle.
Police were called to the scene of the alledged abduction on July 26 at around 11:10 p.m.
Crown prosecutor, Bruno Ménard, noted that the victim was not 'allowed' to vape, work or wear fitted clothing and described her two brothers as domineering and controlling toward her. He said that according to a statement that the victim gave to police, her brothers would frequently monitor her text messages.
The three men - two aged 21 and one 22- are facing charges of kidnapping and unlawful confinement. The two brothers of the victim are also facing additional charges of assault, threats and mischief.
In a hearing on July 29th, the court heard that the young victim was controlled by her brothers in recent months 'with her mothers approval'.
Judge Joëlle Roy decided to delay the 21-year-old brother's bail hearing, saying that she wanted to hear statements from the teenage girl's parents in order to get a clearer picture of the family to better understand the circumstances which led to what she described as a "strange and violent" incident with a "whole societal and cultural backdrop".
"If you go to the police, don't worry, I have more than one way to shoot you in the head." The Crown alleged the 21-year-old brother told the victim further to a statement that she gave to investigators.
