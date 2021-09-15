Terry Roberts, decorated Canadian army veteran, business executive and community leader, is running for the Conservatives in Pierrefonds -Dollard in the Sept. 20federal election. Roberts and his family have lived in the riding since 1995. He served in the Canadian Army as an infantry officer, including with the United Nations in Lebanon in 1993 and rose to oversee the execution of operational decisions. In Southern Lebanon, as Deputy Team Leader of an international group of military UN observers, Roberts and his colleagues were able to establish and negotiate— along with the Israeli Defence Forces, UN HQ, and local magistrates— safety protocols allowing for the safe operations of their fishing boats and their return to economic activity. He also negotiated a ceasefire agreement, allowing for the re-opening of the checkpoint between South Lebanon and Lebanon, returning economic activity to normal status.
From there, Roberts was in the engineering and human resources consulting services industry for 25 years, including 17 years at CDI Professional Services, where he became VP of Sales for Canada and International. “I have created solutions for many of Canada’s principal companies, industries and institutions including aerospace, defense, telecommunications, mass transit, automotive, banking, Provincial and Federal Governments, and oil and gas,” he said.
His community work has included being “active in many associations, supporting their work as well as coaching. I have been most actively involved in baseball programs in Dollard, the Lac Saint-Louis region, and all of Quebec.”
Roberts told a recent fundraiser in August, attended by Senator Leo Housakos and Vice-President (Quebec) and member of the Conservative Party of Canada’s National Council Valerie Assouline, that he believes there is “wind in the sails” for the Conservatives under leader Erin O’Toole.
“Erin is giving us a great campaign,” Roberts said. “When we go door-to-door, we are hearing that people are looking to the Conservative Party to be the adults in the room, deliver on the economy, and bring Canada back onto the world stage as the leader we should be, as a great nation.”
Roberts also promised to be the “most open, present, and available Member of Parliament this riding has ever seen, and I will bring back and deliver to this riding that has been abandoned for 25 years by the Liberal Party.”
Roberts says the environment and climate change are “critical issues, so important that they need real attention,” but that this must be achieved in the proper way; and that, if elected, he will use his political platform to “bring change and accountability, offering a more hands-on approach in the community.”
His priorities include attracting investment to Canada, “getting more people working, and controlling spending.
”The time has come for a discussion of priorities,” Roberts says. “The time has come for responsible government. The only party with a plan for fiscal responsibility is the Conservative Party of Canada.”
