Deaths of two West Island youths could be linked

Isaiah Leopold Roach was reported missing on March 29. Two weeks ago the West Island youth was found murdered. The Sûreté du Québec say his body was found in a St. Zotique field.
The SQ only identified him two days after his body was found.
The 16-year-old was at the Prévost campus of Batshaw’s youth and family centres. Police say he had left without permission, and had been spotted at the Cote Vertu metro station.
Then last week the body of another West Island youth – 18-year-old Zackhry Ramnath – was found in Ontario. Ramnath, who had also been in the Batshaw program, got into trouble with the law after he had turned 18 last October. He had been detained in a handful of crimes in which he had been listed both as a Pierrefonds resident, and also as a Châteauguay resident.
Police had been treating both deaths as homicides. And now a video posted to a private Instagram account called montreal_goons has surfaced that has police thinking the two deaths were linked.
The two youths knew each other prior to their deaths. In the Instagram video Roach appears to be kneeling, pleading for his life, apologizing for an apparent betrayal of at least two others. In the video he identifies Ramnath.
The SQ are investigating Roach’s death, while Ramnath’s death is under the purview of York Regional police in Ontario.
