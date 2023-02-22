Deadline approaching for WI assessment roll review

West Island homeowners have until April 30 to submit a request for an adjustment to or a review of the valuations in the property assessment roll for 2023-24-25.
Municipal taxes and school taxes are calculated based on the new assessment roll, using property values as of July 2021. But some may feel that a review is in order. They can seek a review citing issues like structural defects, flooding, noise, and other “existing nuisances,” or even economic factors like loss of rents, high expenses, or sales of comparable properties. There would be a non-refundable fee of anywhere from $77 up to $1,080 for properties valued at more than $5 million.
The Act respecting Municipal Taxation allows for such an review in the case of possible errors in an assessment, or possible omissions, in which case the assessor will verify the calculations in the original assessment, and may even arrange to meet with applicant, whether an owner, tenant, or a taxpayer.
Homeowners in West Island cities and in Montreal communities alike have seen property values rise by 32.4 to 45.9%, depending. Residents wanting to request a review can do so in person at 1868 Sources Boulevard in Pointe-Claire (call 514-280-3825), or online at montreal.ca/en/how-to/apply-review-property-assessment-roll.
