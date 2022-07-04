A world record for a cause- DDO's Jason Hillcoat completed a 48-hour swim where he swam 104KM in order to raise funds for the Montreal Children's hospital under The Spencer Julius Landau “Little Warrior” Endowment Fund. Spencer is Jason's cousin's Randi and Joshua Landau’s son that passed away tragically at 10 days old. Jason pushes himself through his challenges, like last year's "Iron Man" to keep Spencer's memory alive. The previous world record for longest swim in 25m pool was 101.9KM.
Jason has been training for well over a year for this challenge, often waking up early in the morning to train so he can spend time with his family during the day.
To donate to the cause- click the link below!
