The 48-hectare park Centennial Park in DDO, centred by a picturesque artificial lake, became a popular place for residents to visit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Park was closed to cyclists during the pandemic as many more residents would visit throughout the day.
“Cyclists and joggers do not blend well at this park. We have had challenges in the past," Dollard-des-Ormeaux mayor, Alex Bottausci said.
According to Bottausci, safety issues had arisen prior to the pandemic as a result of allowing cyclists to share the park with residents on foot. Over the last two years, a major increase of visitors to the park is an additional factor that needs to be looked at and considered.
“With the influx of users at the park, if we were to add cyclists now, it would jam things up even more and potentially cause accidents,"
Over the summer, the city will be studying the park, in order to determine if there is a safe way to bring back cyclists.
“Our goal is to make all users have an enjoyable and safe experience.”
Centennial Park is the largest park in Dollard-des-Ormeaux and is located at 3000 Lake Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.