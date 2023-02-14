DDO wins fight to retain bilingual status

The Quebec government has acquiesced to the City of Dollard-des-Ormeaux’s defense of its bilingual status. DDO is one of several Quebec communities that were given the opportunity to retain their bilingual status; Bill 96 allows those municipalities where even if less than half of the population are native English speakers but the municipality was bilingual before the Bill, to remain bilingual, provided they adopt resolutions to that effect, which DDO did last January 17.
They received notice from the provincial government on January 31st that their resolution was accepted, officially declaring Dollard-des-Ormeaux bilingual.
“We are very pleased with the news,” said DDO Mayor Alex Bottausci. He is, however, worried that they and other communities will have to constantly prove themselves. “We are still concerned that we must follow this procedure to maintain, what I personally consider, the inherent right of our residents to receive communications in the language of their choice.”
The city first obtained bilingual status in 1978 when the Parti Quebecois was in power. Bilingual status means DDO residents and the municipal administration can communicate – that residents can receive services – in both official languages.
