A small fire just outside the Montreal Thiru Murugan Temple in Dollard des Ormeaux may or may not have been deliberately set. The police say the fire was too small, and the damage too minimal, to justify an investigation. They have chalked it up to an accident. But the incident has some within the temple community wondering if it was deliberately set.
Police were called to the temple last Wednesday morning after a caretaker noticed smoke coming from the cover of a ceremonial chariot. The night before, the temple held a festival in honour of Lord Murugan, the temple’s namesake. The elaborately decorated chariot had been left on display just outside the temple doors.
This was not the first time something like this has happened at the temple. Spokesperson Vakesan Nadarajah explains that two years ago a vandal, possibly in a mask, had taken a hammer to two statues outside the temple. And about fifteen years ago another fire had damaged the temple considerably.
The Hindu temple serving the Tamil community moved onto St-Regis Blvd in DDO in 1995 from its original location on Bellchasse in Montreal’s east end, into what was them a smaller building. The current, larger temple was officially opened in 2016.
Nadarajah does not believe the vandalism has ever had anything to do with the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka. While he acknowledges that it is possible, he dismisses the idea, saying, “I don’t think that way.”
