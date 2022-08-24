The Canadian Party of Quebec has announced that Jonathan Gray will be running in the West Island riding of Robert-Baldwin. Gray joins Pointe Claire’s Jean Marier who, it was announced a few weeks ago, will be running in the riding of Nelligan.
Gray has been living in Dollard des Ormeaux for just over twenty years. Before joining the CaPQ he had planned to start his own party. “I thought there was a lack,” he says. “There wasn’t enough force in the National Assembly in Quebec to support all of us regular Quebecers.”
Nor is this his first foray into politics. He fan for the federal New Democratic Party in 2019, going up against long-time Liberal MP Francis Scarpaleggia in the Lac-Saint-Louis riding. He came in third behind the Conservatives with 13% of the vote.
And now, provincially, he is once again taking a shot at a Liberal stronghold. The Robert-Baldwin riding has been steadily Liberal for over five decades. The difference this time around is that incumbent Carlos Leitão, Quebec's former Finance Minister, decided not to seek re-election.
Gray is confident that otherwise Liberal voters in the riding will give the CaPQ a chance. “What have we got to lose?” he says. He points out that the two parties are not dissimilar, but that the CaPQ is the stronger party, coming out more vocally against Bill 96, Bill 21, and Bill 40. “As a teacher myself,” he says, “I’m fed up with hearing about Bill 40. It’s a disgrace to dismantle school boards.” Gray teaches science and technology at Laval Junior Academy in Chomedey, a job he would have to put on hold in the event of a win.
He sounds like a grass-roots Anglophone rights activist – passionate, but not to the point where he risks being labeled an Angryphone. “I’d like to make s difference,” he says. “I’d like to say that I tried to make Quebec a place for Quebeckers, inducing myself, including my family, so we don’t have to feel that we need to run off to Ontario. I’d rather take this place which we grew up in, and take it back, and make it a better place for all of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.