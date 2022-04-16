Hundreds of West Islanders of all ages attended St-Luke's Catholic Church's annual Good Friday Stations of the Cross walk in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. It was the first since the pandemic and much larger than ever before.
The Church walk was supported by Station 4 police as well as the Municipal Patrol, who helped guide participants from one station to another.
Passerby slowed down to watch the sight of walkers following the group leaders carrying a large wooden cross, alongside a group of children carrying a small wooden cross.
Multiple participants who regularly attend the annual walk told The Suburban that the attendance was much larger than usual this year.
The two hour ceremony began with a gathering of churchgoers at the St-Luke's parking lot at 8:40 a.m. on Friday. Together they visited seven neighbouring Christian churches, stopping as a group at each station to sing a song and listen to scripture.
The stations visited include St-Barnabas Anglican, First Christian Reformed, St-Raphael de L'Ile Bizard (Catholic), St-Thomas a Becket (Catholic), Roxboro United, St-Peter and St-Paul Orthodox and Christ the Redeemer Lutheran.
