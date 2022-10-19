Jayson Colin was a beloved community organizer, and a hockey fan who wanted to bring his passion for the sport to the larger community, a young man who abhorred violence. Colin, 26, was gunned down late this past summer outside a Montreal-North high school. It was around 10:20 pm on the night of August 10th. Colin and three others were talking outside the school when two assailants approached and shot them.
Colin was a student of Emmanuel Christian School in Dollard-des-Ormeaux. He graduated in 2014, and was remembered as a generous individual who cared deeply about his community.
To honour his memory, the Emmanuel Christian School community is holding a Walkathon Against Violence on Friday, October 21st, at 1:00 pm.
The purpose of the walkathon is two-fold: to bring awareness of the violence not just in Montreal-North, where Colin was fatally shot, but in Montreal as a whole, and also to raise money for the scholarship that bears Colin’s name.
The Jayson Colin Scholarship was created in Jayson’s memory to ensure that other young people get the same opportunity that Colin had to study in the supportive environment at Emmanuel Christian School.
Anyone who wishes to participate can register on the school’s website at https://www.emmanuelcs.com/jayson-colin-scholarship.php.
