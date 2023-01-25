Just before the end of the year The Suburban spoke with Deborah Ancel, the self-appointed spokesperson for Dollard-des-Ormeaux residents who oppose a new development slated for St. Jean Blvd. Ancel said, at the time, that she and other residents would have wanted a more transparent process and would have liked to be consulted.
The city did set up a register at the beginning of January. And, indeed, enough residents signed to force a referendum on the subject. They would have needed 446 signatures. By Thursday evening nearly 500 residents had signed.
Ancel says she is cautiously optimistic. “I’m very happy that people were informed,” she said. But she added that “just over 10% turnout is probably not representative of anything. The process of relying on Public Notices on websites to notify residents is not efficient,” she said. “And this spot zoning process can be unfair to both residents and developers.”
The property in question would combine condos and rental units at 3612 St. Jean Blvd, flanked by de Salaberry and Devon, with Morningside to the rear. Residents are worried about how traffic and residential parking will be affected.
Residents are not necessarily against development. They would rather see projects like these fall more in line with the community’s needs and concerns. The number of names registered means that the city can now take the issue to a referendum, or try to come up with a viable solution.
“I believe we all hope that something in the process can be salvaged,” said Ancel, “and that everyone can work together to put together a project that will benefit everybody.”
