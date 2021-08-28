A police operation is underway at the corner of Huron Street and Shakespeare Street in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
Police arrived at the scene of the residential neighbourhood at approximately 7:20 a.m. Saturday morning following a home invasion call.
The suspect, a 50 year old male who is known to police has yet to be located, but may be in the area, police say.
Neighbours were asked to stay in their homes while others were evacuated.
A bus arrived at 10:45 and police escorted those evacuated onto the bus.
There is at least one ambulance on site at this time.
"The only occupant of the home, a 51 year old male was alone when police arrived. It appears that victim was confronted at his home in a drug related issue." Montreal police spokesperson, Carolyne Chevrefils, told The Suburban.
The area is closed off while officers are working towards a resolution. Police say that they are not sure if the suspect is still in the area and maintain that the operation is a precautionary measure to protect the public.
Pedestrians and drivers are being asked to avoid the area. An SPVM swat team has been deployed to take control the situation.
