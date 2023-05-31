The 24th annual Canada-wide MS Walk was held this past weekend, with several events held in and around Montreal, including the West Island community of Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
300 people descended upon the grounds of École secondaire des Sources last Sunday, including 200 registered walkers and rollers, 50 volunteers, lots of dogs, and one bird! – to take part in the annual event. Shannon King of Virgin Radio Montreal was on hand for the 4th year in as honorary president and ambassador for the MS Society.
By the end of the day they had raised nearly $75,300.00 with more coming in. That number will climb when they factor in the pledges not yet collected, corporate matches, and donations that can still come in until the end of June.
Emotions were high as this was the first in-person walk since the Covid-19 pandemic forced the event online. And they couldn’t have asked for a better day, with temperatures of up to 25 degrees under sunny skies.
“It was an incredibly emotional experience, seeing the community come together like that,” says Interim Services Coordinator Lisa Gal, “to be at the finish line, and see people finish in all different capacities, people who walked and people who rolled.” Gal and Director Lisa Witt – they are both named Lisa, and both just joined MS Canada this year – highlighted the efforts of one member, Robin Little, who raises over $10,000 every year, and does the 5k in her wheel chair.
Monies raised go to support research, and member services, support, and events. Many of the free services they offer include small group psychotherapy, tai chi, and even social events; Witt says they’re seeing more younger people being diagnosed – in the 20s as opposed to later in life – so they’re looking into planning nighttime activities that are more to their liking.
Witt was happy to say they surpassed last year’s event, with “more walkers, more money, more good things to come.”
