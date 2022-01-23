The City of Dollard-des-Ormeaux announced the appointment of its Mayor, Alex Bottausci by his peers from the Association of Suburban Municipalities (ASM) to the Board of the STM.
The role of the board members is to execute the STM’s functions and duties and determines the corporation's strategic directions. It adopts the organisational strategic plan of public transit within the area it serves and adopts the annual budget, the staffing plan, and the capital expenditures program.
Bottausci says that he is eager to tackle and help find solutions for the long overdue issues surrounding public transportation throughout the territory of the West Island.“Better access to public transportation is essential for all transit users. I thank my peers for entrusting me with this mandate and affirm my commitment to working towards ensuring a more efficient and accessible public transportation system,” Bottausci said.
Bottausci says that he intends to bring forth innovative solutions to optimize the public transport experience for all transit users on the island. “I believe in solutions that are in the best interest of all, which is why I have already scheduled meetings with other mayors from the ASM in order to understand the public transportation needs in their respective cities.”
"The City of Dollard-des-Ormeaux is delighted that Mayor Bottausci, who has a thorough understanding of the city’s transit issues, will be at the forefront of important decisions impacting the residents of our city as well as transit users on the island of Montreal," the city said in it's statement.
