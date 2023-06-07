DDO Library wins another award

The City of Dollard des Ormeaux Library recently announced that it was awarded third prize in the Francophone category for the 2022 TD Summer Reading Club. That’s third among all participating libraries.
It is the biggest reading club of its kind in Canada. Any library across the country can run the program with a goal toward inspiring kids to read more. And the program has been a success; according to their website, they have tallied, so far, 831,546 participants in more than 45,000 programs that were delivered by 2,050 library branches across the country.
Last year’s edition ran from June 13 to 27. Each year comes with a theme. The theme for 2022 was Once Upon a Time; Myths and Legends, as voted on by participating libraries, and features Canadian authors, illustrators, and stories.
Mayor Alex Bottausci had high praise for the program, the library, and for library staff. “I am very proud of our library’s growth and positive impact these past years,” he said. “It demonstrates our residents’ appreciation for this wonderful establishment.” The award, he said, is well deserved. “I am equally pleased and proud to see our employees’ dedication be rewarded.”
This is the second time the DDO Library won the prize. They had also picked up third prize in 2017.
