Just days after Dollard-des-Ormeaux city council adopted a resolution to maintain that municipality’s bilingual status, other West Island communities have followed suit.
The contentious clause in Bill 96 that governs communities that hitherto held bilingual status dictates that those communities where more than half the households can claim English as their mother tongue can retain their bilingual status. Kirkland and Pierrefonds-Roxboro are two of 47 boroughs and municipalities to receive notice from the Office québécois de la langue française giving them 120 days to pass a resolution to keep their linguistic status. Both councils passed votes to retain that status.
Montreal city council still has to confirm the vote taken by Pierrefonds-Roxboro, although Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante did say in December that she would indeed accept the results of the borough’s vote.
DDO Mayor Alex Bottausci had said that his city’s stance reflects that of other West Island communities. Like Bottausci, Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis also cited the importance of being able to offer all of his borough’s residents the services they deserve in either of the official languages.
