DDO Fire Station open house

Ever wanted to be a firefighter when you were a kid? Ever wondered if there really is a pole for sliding down in a firehouse? Well, now is your chance to find out.
The City of Montreal is holding open houses in several firehouses, including on the West Island.
Fire Station 61 at 10 Sunnydale Street in DDO is opening its doors to the public on Saturday, October 8th.
The station has been completely renovated, with all kinds of new environmental features for a more sustainable firefighting service.
The firehouse mascot, Chef, will be there. And there will be a simulator with which you and your kids can challenge your knowledge of fire prevention.
The doors will be open from 8:30 to 4:00.
