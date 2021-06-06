Saturday evening, close to 150 firefighters were called to fight a fire that struck two buildings on Brunswick Blvd. just before 9:00 p.m.
According to Patrick Fournel - section chief of Service incendie de Montreal (SIM) - the fires led to the evacuation of 149 homes to ensure the safety of residents.
The firefighters did their best to extinguish the fire just before 10:30 pm. A dark cloud of smoke was visible in the surrounding area where the fire happened.
To accommodate those without a home for the night, a bus came over to drive victims over to a temporary location.
Firefighters were still on Brunswick boulevard Sunday morning.The Red Cross has helped 75 families by providing food, clothing, and temporary housing. One man was treated for smoke inhalation. No other serious injuries reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.